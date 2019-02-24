* × Change Settings

Harry Birrell Presents Films of Love and War

Unrated

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 24th February 2019
Harry Birrell Presents Films of Love and War poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown at Glasgow Film Festival on 25th February 2019.
Directed by:

Matt Pinder

Written by:

Matt Pinder

Produced by:

Carina Birrell and Matt Pinder

Starring:

Richard Madden, Carina Birrell, Harry Birrell, Johnny Birrell, Judy Thomson and Anne Fry

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Harry Birrell was given his first cine-camera as a boy in 1928. He spent his life recording incidents great and small. Home movies of family events and fine romances now ache with fond nostalgia but Harry's life was also filled with far away adventures. This beautifully composed, captivating documentary plunders the treasure trove of Harry's 400 films and personal diaries to capture a vivid sense of wartime years spent in Bombay, the jungles of Burma and the mountains of Nepal. Narrated by Richard Madden.

Reviews

Harry Birrell Presents Films of Love and War Cast

Last update was at 08:59 28th February 2019