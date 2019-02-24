* × Change Settings

Julia Blue

7.8 / 12 votes

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 24th February 2019
Julia Blue poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Roxy Toporowych

Written by:

Roxy Toporowych

Produced by:

Nilou Safinya

Starring:

Polina Snisarenko and Dima Yaroshenko

Genres:

Drama, Romance, War

Language:

Ukrainian

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A student activist in Ukraine finds herself falling for a soldier.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Julia Blue.

Julia Blue Cast

Polina Snisarenko

Polina Snisarenko headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Julia Blue

Dima Yaroshenko

Dima Yaroshenko headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Julia Blue

Recommendations

Last update was at 09:00 25th February 2019