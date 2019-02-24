* × Change Settings

Murder Me, Monster Muere, monstruo, muere

5.1 / 227 votes

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 24th February 2019
Murder Me, Monster poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Alejandro Fadel

Written by:

Alejandro Fadel

Produced by:

Fernando Brom, Benjamin Delaux, Alejandro Fadel, Jean-Raymond Garcia, Julie Gayet, Édouard Lacoste, Agustina Llambi-Campbell, Antoun Sehnaoui, Dominga Sotomayor Castillo, Nadia Turincev and Omar Zúñiga Hidalgo

Starring:

Esteban Bigliardi, Francisco Carrasco, Tania Casciani, Romina Iniesta, Victor Lopez and Sofia Palomino

Genres:

Drama, Horror, Thriller

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 49 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Rural police officer Cruz investigates the bizarre case of a headless woman's body found in a remote region by the Andes Mountains. David, the husband of Cruz's lover Francisca, becomes the prime suspect and is sent to a local mental hospital. David blames the crime to the inexplicable and brutal appearance of the "Monster." Cruz stumbles on a mysterious theory involving geometric landscapes, mountain motorcyclists and a mantra stuck in his head: Murder Me, Monster.

Murder Me, Monster Cast

