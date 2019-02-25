* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Permission

Unrated

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Monday 25th February 2019
new Permission poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Soheil Beiraghi

Starring:

Baran Kasari, Amir Jadidi and Leili Rashidi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Afrooz has given her life to football. Now, she is about to captain Iran's national futsal team as they head to the final of the Asian Nations Cup in Malaysia. That's when her estranged husband Yasser exercises his legal right and refuses her permission to leave the country. Thus begins a battle in which the fiercely determined Afrooz uses any means necessary to fight the everyday injustices faced by women in Iran.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Permission.

Permission Cast

Baran Kasari

Baran Kasari headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Permission

Amir Jadidi

Amir Jadidi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Permission

Leili Rashidi

Leili Rashidi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Permission

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:00 25th February 2019