Styx

7.2 / 573 votes

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Monday 25th February 2019
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Wolfgang Fischer

Written by:

Wolfgang Fischer and Ika Künzel

Produced by:

Alexander Dumreicher-Ivanceanu, Marcos Kantis, Martin Lehwald and Bady Minck

Starring:

Susanne Wolff, Gedion Oduor Wekesa, Felicity Babao, Alexander Beyer, Inga Birkenfeld and Anika Menger

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Styx depicts the transformation of a strong woman torn from her contented world during a sailing trip. When she becomes the only person to come to the aid of a group of refugees shipwrecked on the high seas, she is shown the limits of her importance and of the empathy of her cultural milieu. She is left slipping impotently from one nightmare to the next, and by the end she is forced to recognize that there is no way to counter the cruelties of real life. Only chance can save her.

