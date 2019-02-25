* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Science of Ghosts

Unrated

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Monday 25th February 2019
new Science of Ghosts poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Niall McCann

Written by:

Adrian Crowley, Adrien Crowley and Niall McCann

Produced by:

Darren Bolger, Matthew Boyd and Niall McCann

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 17 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The life, past and future (as imagined by himself), of Irish musician Adrian Crowley.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Science of Ghosts.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:00 25th February 2019