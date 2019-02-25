* × Change Settings

Balloon

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 26th February 2019
new Balloon poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 27th February 2019.

Directed by:

Michael Herbig

Written by:

Kit Hopkins, Thilo Röscheisen and Michael Herbig

Produced by:

Stefan Gärtner

Starring:

Friedrich Mücke, Karoline Schuch, Alicia von Rittberg, David Kross, Thomas Kretschmann and Jonas Holdenrieder

Genres:

Drama, History, Thriller

Language:

German

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the summer of 1979, in Thüringen, in East Germany, two families put together a crazy plan. They are desperate to leave the DDR for the 'West' and plan to flee in a homemade hot air balloon. After sewing and tinkering for weeks, the amateurs make their first attempt. Meters from the West German border, their balloon suffers from the rain and crash lands. Luckily, they manage to avoid being caught by the police. However, the wreckage from their escape attempt is found and that triggers a desperate manhunt. The tension rises as the families determine to try again, and a race against time ensues. On the one hand, the authorities, desperate to track down the traitors, become aware that a second attempt is being planned. On the other, the would-be escapees, conscious of the search drawing ever nearer, need to build a more robust, weatherproof balloon - and avoid leaving too many clues.

Reviews

Balloon Cast

Friedrich Mücke

Friedrich Mücke headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1¼" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Balloon

Karoline Schuch

Karoline Schuch headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Balloon

Alicia von Rittberg

Alicia von Rittberg headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Balloon

David Kross

David Kross headshot

Date of Birth:

4 July 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

TrautmannBalloon

Thomas Kretschmann

Thomas Kretschmann headshot

Date of Birth:

8 September 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Balloon

Jonas Holdenrieder

Jonas Holdenrieder headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Balloon

