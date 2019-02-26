* × Change Settings

Diana Ross: Her Life, Love and Legacy

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 26th February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2019
?
new Diana Ross: Her Life, Love and Legacy poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

In 145 cinemas on Tuesday 26th March 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 30th March 2019.

Genre:

Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Diana Ross's iconic 1983 Central Park concert has been painstakingly and lovingly digitally remastered for cinemas.

Considered one of the most important events in music history, the concert was hit half way through by a storm of epic proportions, dousing Ross and the four hundred and fifty thousand plus assembled fans. Undeterred by the weather Ross heroically battled on in the conditions, until the concert was finally brought to a standstill, vowing to return the next day.

Now brought to the big screen for the first time, those legendary events can be re-lived without having to endure a drop of rainfall.

The film also includes special, never-before-seen footage and messages from the Ross family.

Reviews

