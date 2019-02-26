Movie Synopsis:

Made over three years, It Is Not One Way is David Kenny's first feature-length documentary. It may look like it's about three men having a meal and talking. But, there is much, much more than that going on. These three men represent what is a divided United Kingdom. This film comes at a time where the World's cultural and political landscape is changing. Divisions and differences cause conflict between communities, and often these conflicts are taken to the streets. What we want to achieve with this film is to convey the message that discussion is an alternative, even if we aren't all in agreement. We hope that anyone watching It Is Not One Way pauses and considers the other side of their own viewpoint and that they can have meaningful, and hopefully productive and enlightening conversations of their own.