It Is Not One Way

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 26th February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2019
new It Is Not One Way poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

David John Kenny

Written by:

David John Kenny

Produced by:

David John Kenny and Doris Lechner

Starring:

Dipu Ahad, John Banks and Robert Sands

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Made over three years, It Is Not One Way is David Kenny's first feature-length documentary. It may look like it's about three men having a meal and talking. But, there is much, much more than that going on. These three men represent what is a divided United Kingdom. This film comes at a time where the World's cultural and political landscape is changing. Divisions and differences cause conflict between communities, and often these conflicts are taken to the streets. What we want to achieve with this film is to convey the message that discussion is an alternative, even if we aren't all in agreement. We hope that anyone watching It Is Not One Way pauses and considers the other side of their own viewpoint and that they can have meaningful, and hopefully productive and enlightening conversations of their own.

Reviews

It Is Not One Way Cast

Dipu Ahad

Dipu Ahad headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

It Is Not One Way

John Banks

John Banks headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

It Is Not One Way

Robert Sands

Robert Sands headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

It Is Not One Way

