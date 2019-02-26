* × Change Settings

Prophecy

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 26th February 2019
new Prophecy poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Charlie Paul

Produced by:

Lucy Paul

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

"Creating is an incredible journey that can open the door to a new universe" This is a rare, intimate exploration of a single oil painting and the first major film to reveal the motive and techniques behind each stroke of paint as the artist creates. The audience is plunged in to the artist's obsessive mind, what starts as a blank canvas, emerges Peter Howson's monumental oil painting; Prophecy. Working from his imagination, darkly comic Howson draws inspiration from world unrest, religious beliefs and mythology, utilizing the techniques of his heroes; Goya, DaVinci and El Greco. We discover the intentions and difficulties that push him to create this ambitious, masterful, detailed painting. Following every moment until the canvas is sold in New York. Magnifying the apocalyptic world of Howson's Prophecy.

Last update was at 22:57 26th February 2019