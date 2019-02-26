Movie Synopsis:

"Creating is an incredible journey that can open the door to a new universe" This is a rare, intimate exploration of a single oil painting and the first major film to reveal the motive and techniques behind each stroke of paint as the artist creates. The audience is plunged in to the artist's obsessive mind, what starts as a blank canvas, emerges Peter Howson's monumental oil painting; Prophecy. Working from his imagination, darkly comic Howson draws inspiration from world unrest, religious beliefs and mythology, utilizing the techniques of his heroes; Goya, DaVinci and El Greco. We discover the intentions and difficulties that push him to create this ambitious, masterful, detailed painting. Following every moment until the canvas is sold in New York. Magnifying the apocalyptic world of Howson's Prophecy.