Three Stories of Love Koibitotachi

6.7 / 148 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 26th February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2019
?
new Three Stories of Love poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Thursday 21st March 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Ryosuke Hashiguchi

Written by:

Ryosuke Hashiguchi

Starring:

Tamae Andô, Lily Franky, Ryô Ikeda, Hana Kino, Daisuke Kuroda and Ken Mitsuishi

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

2 hours 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Atsushi is a civic construction worker who was widowed following a random murder. Toko's husband is neither interested in her nor in how his mother treats his wife. Shinomiya is a lawyer whose homosexuality has lead to mismatched love. The three separate stories tread a thread of hope, love, rejection and abandonment. Three relative cinema newcomers act in roles for which they were auditioned and specially hired.

Reviews

Three Stories of Love Cast

Tamae Andô

Tamae Andô headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Lily Franky

Lily Franky headshot

Date of Birth:

4 November 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Ryô Ikeda

Ryô Ikeda headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Hana Kino

Hana Kino headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Daisuke Kuroda

Daisuke Kuroda headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Ken Mitsuishi

Ken Mitsuishi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

