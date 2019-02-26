* × Change Settings

What Time Is Death?

Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 26th February 2019
Directed by:

Paul Duane

Produced by:

Paul Duane and Nick Franco

Starring:

Claire Callender, Rupert Callender, Jimmy Cauty, Paul Conroy, Bill Drummond and Gimpo

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 2017 Bill Drummond and Jimmy Cauty, formerly The KLF, returned after 23 years of silence with a new project. They were no longer a pop group but undertakers, building the People's Pyramid out of bricks made from the ashes of dead people.

