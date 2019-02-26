Alone at My Wedding

Movie Synopsis:

Insolent, spontaneous, funny. Pamela, a young Roma, is different from other girls in her community. A single mother, she lives with her grandmother and her little girl in a small hut where the three of them share a bed. How can she reconcile the needs of her two-year old daughter and her dream of freedom? Pamela embarks on a journey into the unknown, breaking away from the traditions that suffocate her. "Lapin, pizza, amour". All she has are three words in French and the hope that marriage will change her and her daughter's destiny.