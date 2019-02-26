* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Alone at My Wedding Seule à mon mariage

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 27th February 2019
new Alone at My Wedding poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Marta Bergman

Written by:

Marta Bergman, Laurent Brandenbourger, Boris Lojkine and Katell Quillévéré

Produced by:

Caroline Bonmarchand, Tanguy Dekeyser, Sophie Leclercq, Jean-Yves Roubin, Cassandre Warnauts and Arlette Zylberberg

Starring:

Alina Serban, Tom Vermeir, Rebeca Anghel, Viorica Tudor, Marian Samu and Alexandra Dina

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

2 hours 1 minute (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Insolent, spontaneous, funny. Pamela, a young Roma, is different from other girls in her community. A single mother, she lives with her grandmother and her little girl in a small hut where the three of them share a bed. How can she reconcile the needs of her two-year old daughter and her dream of freedom? Pamela embarks on a journey into the unknown, breaking away from the traditions that suffocate her. "Lapin, pizza, amour". All she has are three words in French and the hope that marriage will change her and her daughter's destiny.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Alone at My Wedding.

Alone at My Wedding Cast

Alina Serban

Alina Serban headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alone at My Wedding

Tom Vermeir

Tom Vermeir headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alone at My Wedding

Rebeca Anghel

Rebeca Anghel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alone at My Wedding

Viorica Tudor

Viorica Tudor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alone at My Wedding

Marian Samu

Marian Samu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alone at My Wedding

Alexandra Dina

Alexandra Dina headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alone at My Wedding

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 22:57 26th February 2019