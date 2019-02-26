Movie Synopsis:

A rainy night. Dazed and numb, Luz, a young cabdriver, drags herself into the brightly lit entrance of a run-down police station. In a nightspot, Nora seductively engages police psychiatrist Dr. Rossini in a conversation. She tells the Doctor about her old schoolmate Luz' rebellious past at a Chilean school for girls. Nora is possessed by a demonic entity, longing for the woman it loves - Luz. Increasingly drunk on both alcohol and Nora's story, Rossini turns into easy prey. When called to the police station, the now demonically revived doctor puts Luz in a state of hypnosis, supervised by his colleagues, commissioner Bertillon and her translator Olarte. Luz recalls the events predating her arrival at the police station. But the entity that has taken control of the doctor wants something more. Bit by bit it slips into Luz' reenactment and makes old memories come to light.