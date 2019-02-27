* × Change Settings

Bhonsle

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 28th February 2019
Suitable only for adults.
Directed by:

Devashish Makhija

Written by:

Devashish Makhija, Sharanya Rajgopal and Mirat Trivedi

Produced by:

Saurabh Gupta, Parvez Alam Khan, Namita Lal and Piiyush Singh

Starring:

Manoj Bajpayee, Santosh Juvekar, Ipshita Chakraborty Singh, Aditya Agnihotri, Abhishek Banerjee and Krishna Bansal

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

2 hours 8 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Through 'Bhonsle' we have tried to ask that most pressing question of our times - who is a Migrant? What defines someone as an Outsider to a land? Where is that line that demarcates boundaries? Who decides who stands inside and who stands outside of that line? If each of our histories is traced back far enough are we all not migrants to our lands in some way or another? Can Man even stake claim to Land? When did we become so arrogant as a species? And finally, at what cost, this arrogance.

Reviews

Bhonsle Cast

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

SonchiraiyaBhonsle

Santosh Juvekar

Santosh Juvekar headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bhonsle

Ipshita Chakraborty Singh

Ipshita Chakraborty Singh headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bhonsle

Aditya Agnihotri

Aditya Agnihotri headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bhonsle

Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bhonsle

Krishna Bansal

Krishna Bansal headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bhonsle

