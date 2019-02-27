Movie Synopsis:

Through 'Bhonsle' we have tried to ask that most pressing question of our times - who is a Migrant? What defines someone as an Outsider to a land? Where is that line that demarcates boundaries? Who decides who stands inside and who stands outside of that line? If each of our histories is traced back far enough are we all not migrants to our lands in some way or another? Can Man even stake claim to Land? When did we become so arrogant as a species? And finally, at what cost, this arrogance.