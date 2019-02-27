* × Change Settings

Complicity

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 28th February 2019
new Complicity poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Friday 1st March 2019.

Directed by:

Kei Chikaura

Written by:

Kei Chikaura

Produced by:

Nai An, Kei Chikaura and Wei Hu

Starring:

Yulai Lu, Tatsuya Fuji, Sayo Akasaka, Kio Matsumoto and Fusako Urabe

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 56 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A Chinese man moves illegally to Japan in order to improve his life and gain opportunity. He buys and assumes a false identity at considerable cost and is, therefore, more than happy to accept a job offer meant for someone else. Having forged his way into a new setting once again he has to contend with the reality that the job is preparing traditional Japanese soba noodles.

Reviews

Complicity Cast

