For A Happy Life

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 28th February 2019
new For A Happy Life poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Friday 1st March 2019.

Directed by:

Salima Glamine and Dimitri Linder

Written by:

Salima Glamine and Dimitri Linder

Produced by:

Elise André, Valérie Bournonville, Donato Rotunno and Joseph Rouschop

Starring:

Sofia Lesaffre, Christopher Zeerak, Atiya Rashid, Pascal Elbé, Arsha Iqbal and Salomé Dewaels

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

Urdu

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

-Brussels, 2018. Amel and Mashir, 17 and 22 years old, live a secret love story which, under the weight of family traditions, threatens brutally to collapse. Without breaking the balance of those around them, the two lovers will then try to save their relationship.

Reviews

For A Happy Life Cast

