Last Breath

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 28th February 2019
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

Richard da Costa and Alex Parkinson

Written by:

Alex Parkinson

Produced by:

Richard da Costa, Nadia Khamlichi, Angus Lamont, Stewart Le Marechal, Al Morrow, Alex Parkinson, Adrian Politowski, Bastien Sirodot and Dylan Williams

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A deep sea diver is stranded on the seabed with 5 minutes of oxygen and no hope of rescue. With access to amazing archive this is the story of one man's impossible fight for survival.

