Ricordi?

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 28th February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2019
?
new Ricordi? poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Valerio Mieli

Written by:

Valerio Mieli

Produced by:

Angelo Barbagallo and Laura Briand

Starring:

Luca Marinelli, Linda Caridi, Giovanni Anzaldo, Camilla Diana and Anna Manuelli

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A long love story, seen through the memories of one young couple: recollections altered by moods, their different perspectives, and time itself. The journey through the years of two individuals, united, divided, happy, unhappy, deeply in love, or in love with others, in a single stream of emotions and shades of feeling.

Reviews

Ricordi? Cast

Luca Marinelli

Luca Marinelli headshot

Date of Birth:

22 October 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ricordi?

Linda Caridi

Linda Caridi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ricordi?

Giovanni Anzaldo

Giovanni Anzaldo headshot

Date of Birth:

12 November 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ricordi?

Camilla Diana

Camilla Diana headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ricordi?

Anna Manuelli

Anna Manuelli headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ricordi?

Last update was at 08:59 27th February 2019