Song of the Tree

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 28th February 2019
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

Aibek Daiyrbekov

Written by:

Aibek Daiyrbekov and Sadyk Sher-Niyaz

Produced by:

Tolkun Daiyrbekova, Andrey Epifanov and Tanya Petrik

Starring:

Omurbek Izrailov, Temirlan Smanbekov, Saltanat Bakaeva, Jurduzbek Kaseivov, Taalaikan Abazova and Ulan Nusipali

Genres:

Action, Drama, History, Musical

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The film tells about the life and tragedy of the Kyrgyz village, it focuses on simple young guy. Being expelled from his native village, he takes away the daughter of a local lord ("bai" in Kyrgyz language) with him, but is overtaken and beaten almost to death. He was destined to find himself and his fate, in order to reunite his people again.

Reviews

Song of the Tree Cast

