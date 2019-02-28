Living the Light - Robby Müller

Movie Synopsis:

Director of Photography Robby Müller is one of the few people in the world who knows how to play the sun. How to catch its rays like butterflies. How to strike its beams like chords. When Robby moves his camera, the camera turns into a musical instrument. And the whole world dances, radiates, is illuminated. For her extraordinary film essay Director and DoP Claire Pijman had access to Müller's personal archive: thousands of Hi8 video diaries, personal pictures and Polaroids that Müller photographed throughout his career; often with long term collaborators such as Wim Wenders, Jim Jarmusch and Lars von Trier. The film intertwines these images with excerpts of his oeuvre, thus creating a fluid and cinematic continuum. In his score for Living the Light Jim Jarmusch gives this wide raging scale of life and art an additional musical voice. With his ground-breaking camerawork, inventive lighting methods, his exceptional sense for the depth of colour, and the freedom of framing, plus his.