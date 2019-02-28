* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Living the Light - Robby Müller

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Friday 1st March 2019
new Living the Light - Robby Müller poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Glasgow Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Claire Pijman

Produced by:

Carolijn Borgdorff, Erno Das, Sven Sauër, Alexander Wadouh and Franzis Walther

Starring:

Robby Müller, Wim Wenders, Jim Jarmusch, Lars von Trier, Agnès Godard and Jay Rabinowitz

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Director of Photography Robby Müller is one of the few people in the world who knows how to play the sun. How to catch its rays like butterflies. How to strike its beams like chords. When Robby moves his camera, the camera turns into a musical instrument. And the whole world dances, radiates, is illuminated. For her extraordinary film essay Director and DoP Claire Pijman had access to Müller's personal archive: thousands of Hi8 video diaries, personal pictures and Polaroids that Müller photographed throughout his career; often with long term collaborators such as Wim Wenders, Jim Jarmusch and Lars von Trier. The film intertwines these images with excerpts of his oeuvre, thus creating a fluid and cinematic continuum. In his score for Living the Light Jim Jarmusch gives this wide raging scale of life and art an additional musical voice. With his ground-breaking camerawork, inventive lighting methods, his exceptional sense for the depth of colour, and the freedom of framing, plus his.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Living the Light - Robby Müller.

Living the Light - Robby Müller Cast

Robby Müller

Robby Müller headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Living the Light - Robby Müller

Wim Wenders

Wim Wenders headshot

Date of Birth:

14 August 1945

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Living the Light - Robby Müller

Jim Jarmusch

Jim Jarmusch headshot

Date of Birth:

22 January 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Living the Light - Robby Müller

Lars von Trier

Lars von Trier headshot

Date of Birth:

30 April 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Living the Light - Robby Müller

Agnès Godard

Agnès Godard headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Living the Light - Robby Müller

Jay Rabinowitz

Jay Rabinowitz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Living the Light - Robby Müller

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:59 28th February 2019