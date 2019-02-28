* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Love Movie Liebesfilm

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Friday 1st March 2019
new Love Movie poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Glasgow Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Robert Bohrer

Written by:

Robert Bohrer and Emma Rosa Simon

Produced by:

Eva Kemme and Tobias Siebert

Starring:

Eric Klotzsch, Lana Cooper, Gerdy Zint, Hartmut Becker, Sabine Vitua and Roger Bonjour

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Lenz is a Kreuzberg layabout: funny, charming, imaginative, and incapable of making decisions. When he and Ira become a couple, the two spend a carefree summer together - until Ira makes it clear to Lenz that she wants a baby. She is approaching 40, after all. The thought of having a child frightens Lenz. He runs away and goes back to his old life: sleeping in, partying, and smoking in the kitchen with his friend Kenn. Lenz does miss Ira, though, and when the two happen to meet again, they share a night of passion - and Ira becomes pregnant. This is a romantic comedy full of dry humor and wonderfully surreal ideas.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Love Movie.

Love Movie Cast

Eric Klotzsch

Eric Klotzsch headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Love Movie

Lana Cooper

Lana Cooper headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Love Movie

Gerdy Zint

Gerdy Zint headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Love Movie

Hartmut Becker

Hartmut Becker headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Love Movie

Sabine Vitua

Sabine Vitua headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Love Movie

Roger Bonjour

Roger Bonjour headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Love Movie

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:59 28th February 2019