Lenz is a Kreuzberg layabout: funny, charming, imaginative, and incapable of making decisions. When he and Ira become a couple, the two spend a carefree summer together - until Ira makes it clear to Lenz that she wants a baby. She is approaching 40, after all. The thought of having a child frightens Lenz. He runs away and goes back to his old life: sleeping in, partying, and smoking in the kitchen with his friend Kenn. Lenz does miss Ira, though, and when the two happen to meet again, they share a night of passion - and Ira becomes pregnant. This is a romantic comedy full of dry humor and wonderfully surreal ideas.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Love Movie
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Love Movie
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Love Movie
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Love Movie
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Love Movie
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Love Movie