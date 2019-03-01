* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Close Enemies Frères ennemis

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 2nd March 2019
new Close Enemies poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Glasgow Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

David Oelhoffen

Written by:

Jeanne Aptekman and David Oelhoffen

Produced by:

Jacques-Henri Bronckart, Olivier Bronckart, Marc Du Pontavice, David Grumbach and Mathieu Robinet

Starring:

Matthias Schoenaerts, Reda Kateb, Adel Bencherif, Sofiane Zermani, Sabrina Ouazani and Gwendolyn Gourvenec

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Driss and Manuel are two childhood friends who end up taking opposite paths: Manuel chose to embrace the thug life, while Driss becomes a cop. When Manuel's biggest deal goes terribly wrong, the two men meet again and come to realize they both need each other to survive in their worlds.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Close Enemies.

Close Enemies Cast

Matthias Schoenaerts

Matthias Schoenaerts headshot

Date of Birth:

8 December 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Close Enemies

Reda Kateb

Reda Kateb headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Close Enemies

Adel Bencherif

Adel Bencherif headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Close Enemies

Sofiane Zermani

Sofiane Zermani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Close Enemies

Sabrina Ouazani

Sabrina Ouazani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Close Enemies

Gwendolyn Gourvenec

Gwendolyn Gourvenec headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Close Enemies

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:23 1st March 2019