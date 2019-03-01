Movie Synopsis:

It is quiet throughout the country. Everybody is glued to the TV watching the final. Not a single sole is seen in the streets. In the outskirts of Denmark however, a small gas station still needs to be open for business - even on this particular night. And on this evening two very different young women are on duty. Agnes, a dedicated college student, sneaks into the backroom trying to work on her thesis, while naïve Belinda is texting away trying to get the attention of her boyfriend. Unfortunately, the shift is not going to be as uneventful as they think, because no customers also means no witnesses. And they are spotted out to play a special part in a completely different game.