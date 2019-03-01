A renowned film producer is found dead in the river Tiber. The main suspects are three young aspiring screenwriters. In the course of one night in the police station, they go through their tumultuous, emotional and ironic journey in the streets of Rome, in the final throes of the glorious era of the great Italian cinema.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Notti magiche
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Notti magiche
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Notti magiche
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Notti magiche
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Notti magiche
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Notti magiche