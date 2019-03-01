* × Change Settings

Notti magiche

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 2nd March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2019
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Saturday 2nd March 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Paolo Virzì

Written by:

Francesco Piccolo, Francesca Archibugi and Paolo Virzì

Produced by:

Marco Belardi

Starring:

Mauro Lamantia, Giovanni Toscano, Irene Vetere, Giancarlo Giannini, Roberto Herlitzka and Paolo Bonacelli

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

2 hours 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A renowned film producer is found dead in the river Tiber. The main suspects are three young aspiring screenwriters. In the course of one night in the police station, they go through their tumultuous, emotional and ironic journey in the streets of Rome, in the final throes of the glorious era of the great Italian cinema.

Reviews

Notti magiche Cast

Mauro Lamantia

Giovanni Toscano

Irene Vetere

Giancarlo Giannini

Roberto Herlitzka

Paolo Bonacelli

