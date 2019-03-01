* × Change Settings

The Blair Witch Project

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 2nd March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2019
?
new The Blair Witch Project poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 2nd March 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez

Written by:

Daniel Myrick, Eduardo Sánchez and Heather Donahue

Produced by:

Robin Cowie, Gregg Hale and Michael Monello

Starring:

Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard, Michael C. Williams, Bob Griffin, Jim King and Sandra Sánchez

Genres:

Horror, Mystery

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 21 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Three film students travel to Maryland to make a student film about a local urban legend... The Blair Witch. The three went into the woods on a two day hike to find the Blair Witch, and never came back. One year later, the students film and video were found in the woods. The footage was compiled and made into a movie. The Blair Witch Project.

Reviews

The Blair Witch Project Cast

Heather Donahue

Heather Donahue headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Blair Witch Project

Joshua Leonard

Joshua Leonard headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Blair Witch Project

Michael C. Williams

Michael C. Williams headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Blair Witch Project

Bob Griffin

Bob Griffin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Blair Witch Project

Jim King

Jim King headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Blair Witch Project

Sandra Sánchez

Sandra Sánchez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Blair Witch Project

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:23 1st March 2019