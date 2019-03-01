* × Change Settings

The Siren The Rusalka

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 2nd March 2019
Directed by:

Perry Blackshear

Written by:

Perry Blackshear

Starring:

Margaret Ying Drake, MacLeod Andrews and Evan Dumouchel

Genre:

Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A man searches the lake for the monster that murdered his husband, while that monster falls in love with an unsuspecting visitor.

The Siren Cast

