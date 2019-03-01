* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Vox Lux

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 2nd March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2019
?
new Vox Lux poster
Contains strong violence, language and drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 2nd March 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 3rd March 2019.

Directed by:

Brady Corbet

Written by:

Brady Corbet

Produced by:

D.J. Gugenheim, Aaron Himmel, Cassandra Kulukundis, Andrew Lauren, David Litvak, Michel Litvak, Svetlana Metkina, Robert Salerno, Gary Michael Walters and Lisa Zambri

Starring:

Natalie Portman, Jude Law, Stacy Martin, Jennifer Ehle, Raffey Cassidy, Christopher Abbott and Willem Dafoe

Genres:

Drama, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Vox Lux follows the rise of Celeste from the ashes of a major national tragedy to pop super stardom. The film spans 18 years and traces important cultural moments through her eyes, starting in 1999 and concluding in 2017. In 1999, teenage Celeste survives a violent tragedy. After singing at a memorial service, Celeste transforms into a burgeoning pop star with the help of her songwriter sister and a talent manager. Celeste's meteoric rise to fame and concurrent loss of innocence dovetails with a shattering terrorist attack on the nation, elevating the young powerhouse to a new kind of celebrity: American icon, secular deity, global superstar. By 2017, adult Celeste is mounting a comeback after a scandalous incident that derailed her career. Touring in support of her sixth album, a compendium of sci-fi anthems entitled Vox Lux, the indomitable, foul-mouthed pop savior must overcome her personal and familial struggles to.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Vox Lux is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Vox Lux.

Vox Lux Cast

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman headshot

Date of Birth:

9 June 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AnnihilationVox Lux

Jude Law

Jude Law headshot

Date of Birth:

29 December 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Captain MarvelThe Rhythm SectionSherlock Holmes 3Vox Lux

Stacy Martin

Stacy Martin headshot

Date of Birth:

1 January 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vox Lux

Jennifer Ehle

Jennifer Ehle headshot

Date of Birth:

29 December 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vox Lux

Raffey Cassidy

Raffey Cassidy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' 11" (1.5 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vox Lux

Christopher Abbott

Christopher Abbott headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

PiercingTyrelVox Lux

Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe headshot

Date of Birth:

22 July 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

At Eternity's GateVox Lux

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:23 1st March 2019