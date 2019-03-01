Wherever You Are

Movie Synopsis:

Alessandro is a local events singer, he abuses alcohol and plays slot machines. At a particularly unlucky day, he gets drunk, goes to a Disco, meets nice girls and are asked to buy other drugs. He goes to his home where he lives with his mother. The mother denies the money and Alessandro gets angry and turns the house upside down. The police take him to the hospital as he is too drunk. There he meets another patient, a young woman Francesca. She wants to get out to see her little son. She tries to become a close friend of Alessandro. She succeeds and Alessandro accompanies Francesca to her house. There she is told by her parents that the boy has been taken away by social services. Alessandro decides to accompany the woman also to the far-away city where the boy has been taken. And a journey of love, hate, despair and a big funny dramatic sacrifice can begin.