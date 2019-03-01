* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

A Bread Factory - Part One: For the Sake of Gold

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 3rd March 2019
new A Bread Factory - Part One: For the Sake of Gold poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Glasgow Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Patrick Wang

Written by:

Patrick Wang

Produced by:

Daryl Freimark, Matt Miller and Patrick Wang

Starring:

Tyne Daly, Elisabeth Henry-Macari, James Marsters, Shershah Mizan, Nana Visitor and Keaton Nigel Cooke

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 2 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After 40 years of running their community arts space, The Bread Factory, Dorothea and Greta are suddenly fighting for survival when a celebrity couple-performance artists from China-come to Checkford and build an enormous complex down the street catapulting big changes in their small town.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on A Bread Factory - Part One: For the Sake of Gold.

A Bread Factory - Part One: For the Sake of Gold Cast

Tyne Daly

Tyne Daly headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Bread Factory - Part One: For the Sake of GoldA Bread Factory - Part Two: Walk With Me a While

Elisabeth Henry-Macari

Elisabeth Henry-Macari headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Bread Factory - Part One: For the Sake of Gold

James Marsters

James Marsters headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Bread Factory - Part One: For the Sake of GoldA Bread Factory - Part Two: Walk With Me a While

Shershah Mizan

Shershah Mizan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Bread Factory - Part One: For the Sake of Gold

Nana Visitor

Nana Visitor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Bread Factory - Part One: For the Sake of Gold

Keaton Nigel Cooke

Keaton Nigel Cooke headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' 11" (1.5 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Bread Factory - Part One: For the Sake of Gold

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:23 1st March 2019