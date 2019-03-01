* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Acceptable Damage

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 3rd March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2019
?
new Acceptable Damage poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 3rd March 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Lavinia Simina

Written by:

Fiona Whitelaw

Produced by:

Lavinia Simina and Anda Teglas

Starring:

Jack Brett Anderson, Elijah Baker, Jamie Lee-Hill, Fraser Ayres, Fiona Whitelaw and Crispian Belfrage

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 17 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Katy, an Aspergic teenager dreams of becoming a rockstar. Three things stand in her way. She is being harassed by a gang of ex school friends. Her mother Lucy is so keen to protect her from abuse that she restricts her freedom. Katy is unaware that her boyfriend Roxy is one of the gang. Gang leader Rabbit wants to make Katy feel as low as he has been made to feel by the world around him. When Katy sings live she feels that the future she has planned is on it's way. But when the gang break into her house and she sees Roxy with them, the situation escalates. Lucy frantically calls the police. Katy responds wildly by attacking one of them. She is arrested and taken to the police station alone. Katy wants Roxy to choose between her and Rabbit. But has his loyalty come too late?

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Acceptable Damage is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Acceptable Damage.

Acceptable Damage Cast

Jack Brett Anderson

Jack Brett Anderson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Acceptable Damage

Elijah Baker

Elijah Baker headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Acceptable Damage

Jamie Lee-Hill

Jamie Lee-Hill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Acceptable Damage

Fraser Ayres

Fraser Ayres headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Acceptable Damage

Fiona Whitelaw

Fiona Whitelaw headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Acceptable Damage

Crispian Belfrage

Crispian Belfrage headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Acceptable Damage

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:23 1st March 2019