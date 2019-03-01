* × Change Settings

Bomb, A Love Story Bomb, yek asheghaneh

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 3rd March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2019
?
new Bomb, A Love Story poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 3rd March 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Payman Maadi

Written by:

Payman Maadi

Produced by:

Payman Maadi and Ehsan Rasoulof

Starring:

Leila Hatami, Payman Maadi, Siamak Ansari, Habib Rezaei, Siamak Adib and Siamak Safari

Genres:

Drama, War

Language:

Persian

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the middle of Iran-Iraq war, and at the height of Tehran's Bombardment, time goes by fear and fear. but love and affection, life and hope leave the tangible fear of death abandoned in the words of the living death is an absolute question and love is a frequent ambiguity. "Bomb: A Love Story" with a hopeful life not with a absolute darkness of death.

Reviews

Bomb, A Love Story Cast

