Do No Harm Eminent Monsters

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 3rd March 2019
new Do No Harm poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

At Glasgow Film Festival.

Directed by:

Stephen Bennett

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Do No Harm is an abiding principal of psychiatry. It is abandoned time after time in this shocking, utterly compelling exploration of the profession's collusion with state sponsored torture over the past 70 years. Director Stephen Bennett untangles a web of secrecy, denial and complicity to explore the legacy of Scottish-born psychiatrist Dr Ewen Cameron and the experiments that helped devise systems of torture employed across the globe, from Northern Ireland to Guantanamo Bay. Experts, victims and families provide chapter and verse on fundamental violations of human rights.

Reviews

Last update was at 08:23 1st March 2019