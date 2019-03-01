* × Change Settings

Final Ascent

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 3rd March 2019
new Final Ascent poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Glasgow Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Robbie Fraser

Produced by:

Robbie Fraser

Starring:

Michael Palin, Yvon Chouinard, Hamish McInnes and Chris Bonington

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Legendary mountaineer Hamish MacInnes is no stranger to a challenge. He has pitted himself against the elements and conquered the highest peaks. More recently, he fell ill, was declared a danger to himself and sectioned. Final Ascent follows his determination to regain his freedom, reclaim his past and reconnect with old friends like Michael Palin. Triggering lost memories has required him to watch his own documentaries, read his books and reconsider his achievements. The viewer shares every step of his remarkable journey in this gripping and poignant documentary.

Reviews

Final Ascent Cast

Michael Palin

Michael Palin headshot

Date of Birth:

5 May 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Yvon Chouinard

Yvon Chouinard headshot

Hamish McInnes

Hamish McInnes headshot

Chris Bonington

Chris Bonington headshot

