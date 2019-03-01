Legendary mountaineer Hamish MacInnes is no stranger to a challenge. He has pitted himself against the elements and conquered the highest peaks. More recently, he fell ill, was declared a danger to himself and sectioned. Final Ascent follows his determination to regain his freedom, reclaim his past and reconnect with old friends like Michael Palin. Triggering lost memories has required him to watch his own documentaries, read his books and reconsider his achievements. The viewer shares every step of his remarkable journey in this gripping and poignant documentary.
