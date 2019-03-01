* × Change Settings

Sam Spiegel: Conquering Hollywood

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 3rd March 2019
new Sam Spiegel: Conquering Hollywood poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

At Glasgow Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Robert de Young and Stephan Wellink

Written by:

Stephan Wellink and Robert de Young

Produced by:

Robert de Young, Eric Ellena and Stephan Wellink

Starring:

Angela Allen, Christophe Champclaux, François Forestier, Patricia Hodge, Jeremy Irons and Ben Kingsley

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Sam Spiegel: Conquering Hollywood is the first documentary to examine the colorful career of the last tycoon of Hollywood's Golden Age and explores the turbulent but creatively rewarding relationships between Spiegel and Hollywood giants John Huston, David Lean, Elia Kazan, Marlon Brando and Katherine Hepburn. First hand observations of Spiegel are provided by interviews with people who worked with him while film historians and biographers comment on the significance of Spiegel's career. These interviews are complemented by rare photos and film clips including an interview with Spiegel from the early 1960s. Spiegel's innovative approach to deal making influenced the modus operandi of many producers and his legacy includes an impressive filmography and The Sam Spiegel School of Film and Television, Jerusalem.

Sam Spiegel: Conquering Hollywood Cast

Angela Allen

Angela Allen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sam Spiegel: Conquering Hollywood

Christophe Champclaux

Christophe Champclaux headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sam Spiegel: Conquering Hollywood

François Forestier

François Forestier headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sam Spiegel: Conquering Hollywood

Patricia Hodge

Patricia Hodge headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sam Spiegel: Conquering Hollywood

Jeremy Irons

Jeremy Irons headshot

Date of Birth:

19 September 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sam Spiegel: Conquering Hollywood

Ben Kingsley

Ben Kingsley headshot

Date of Birth:

31 December 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sam Spiegel: Conquering Hollywood

