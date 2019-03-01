* × Change Settings

We'll Be Young and Beautiful Saremo giovani e bellissimi

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 3rd March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2019
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Sunday 3rd March 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Letizia Lamartire

Written by:

Marco Borromei, Letizia Lamartire and Anna Zagaglia

Produced by:

Elisabetta Bruscolini

Starring:

Barbora Bobulova, Alessandro Piavani, Massimiliano Gallo, Federica Sabatini and Paola Calliari

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the 90s, Isabella was eighteen and a star. 20 years later, she is still singing those same songs in small town bars with her son Bruno, playing guitar. It's because of him that her career stopped. At least it's what she tells herself.

Reviews

