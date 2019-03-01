In the 90s, Isabella was eighteen and a star. 20 years later, she is still singing those same songs in small town bars with her son Bruno, playing guitar. It's because of him that her career stopped. At least it's what she tells herself.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
We'll Be Young and Beautiful
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
We'll Be Young and Beautiful
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
We'll Be Young and Beautiful
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
We'll Be Young and Beautiful
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
We'll Be Young and Beautiful