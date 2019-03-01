* × Change Settings

Far from the Apple Tree

Manchester International Film Festival Release Date

Monday 4th March 2019
Directed by:

Grant McPhee

Written by:

Ben Soper

Produced by:

Olivia Gifford, Grant McPhee and Steven Moore

Starring:

Sorcha Groundsell, Victoria Liddelle, Margaret Fraser, Adrienne-Marie Zitt, Lynsey-Anne Moffat and Scarlett Mack

Genre:

Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Judith, a struggling artist, gets her dream job of working for a renowned visual artist named Roberta Roslyn. While cataloging Roberta's work she is shocked to keep seeing a girl who closely resembles herself, she learns that this girl is actually her boss's missing daughter Maddy. As she investigates the mystery of just what could have happened to this girl, she starts to develop a new persona and it comes to a point where she must decide if she is to leave her job or continue and risk losing who she is.

Reviews

Far from the Apple Tree Cast

