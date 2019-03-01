* × Change Settings

The Runaways

Manchester International Film Festival Release Date

Monday 4th March 2019
Directed by:

Richard Heap

Written by:

Richard Heap

Produced by:

Richard Heap, Mario Roberto and Mark Thomas

Starring:

Molly Windsor, Mark Addy, Tara Fitzgerald, Lee Boardman, Steve Huison and Macy Shackleton

Genre:

Adventure

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After their home life is turned upside down three children and the family's donkeys escape across the backbone of Northern England, confronting both the harsh landscapes and what it means to be siblings. A throwback to classic children's adventure films but with a modern aesthetic.

Reviews

