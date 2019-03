Movie Synopsis:

Dennis and Lois is a documentary about two quirky New York City characters who came together over their fervent fan-hood of fringe bands in the '70s, fell in love, and embarked on a lifelong quest, fueled by love and gratitude, to selflessly serve the creators of the music they believe keeps them alive. If you're in a band and you see them turn up a second time to one of your shows, prepare yourself for a very long ride. They seem to have that effect. Dennis and Lois will change the way you look at going out to see music forever.