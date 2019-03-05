* × Change Settings

Do You Own the Dançefloor?

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 7th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2019
?
Directed by:

Chris Hughes, Daniel Lightening, Stuart Wareing and Toby Trueman

Written by:

Chris Hughes

Produced by:

Mally Graveson, Chris Hughes and Toby Trueman

Starring:

Clint Boon, Liam Gallagher, Dave Haslam, Peter Hook, Graeme Park and Mike Pickering

Genres:

Documentary, History, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Hacienda nightclub closed it's doors for the last time in 1997. In 2000 69 lots from the club were sold off at auction in Central Manchester. Do you own the dance floor? tells the story of the auction and about what happened to bricks, toilets & dancefloor from this iconic club.

Do You Own the Dançefloor? Cast

Last update was at 08:47 5th March 2019