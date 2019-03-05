* × Change Settings

The Last Berliner Der Letzte Mieter

Manchester International Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 7th March 2019
Directed by:

Gregor Erler

Written by:

Gregor Erler, Benjamin Karalic and Matthias Ziesing

Produced by:

Christopher Cornelsen, Gregor Erler and Matthias Ziesing

Starring:

Pegah Ferydoni, Sebastian Achilles, Tom Keune, Matthias Ziesing, Conrad F. Geier and Thilo Prothmann

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The last un-renovated building in a trendy Berlin neighborhood is being vacated. The former tenants are moving out, but Dietmar refuses to budge. His son Tobias tries to convince him to move into social housing. However, his father resists and the situation between Tobias, his father, and the buildings realtor, who seems to be there by chance, escalates and gets completely out of hand.

Reviews

Last update was at 08:47 5th March 2019