Miszmasz czyli Kogel Mogel 3

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2019
?
new Miszmasz czyli Kogel Mogel 3 poster
Contains drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 78 cinemas on Friday 15th March 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 18th March 2019.

Directed by:

Kordian Piwowarski

Written by:

Ilona Lepkowska

Produced by:

Tadeusz Lampka

Starring:

Grazyna Blecka-Kolska, Monika Dryl, Mayu Gralinska Sakai, Aleksandra Hamkalo, Joanna Jarmolowicz and Ewa Kasprzyk

Genres:

Comedy, Romance

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The film's main protagonist, Kasia, still lives in the village of Brzózki and fights off her unwanted suitor, Staszek Kolasa. Her son Marcin unexpectedly returns to Poland and trouble finds him right away.

The young man comes up with an idea for an unusual business enterprise... Subsequently, the Wola?ski family faces a sudden crisis. Mrs Wola?ska, a famous sex coach and a celebrity, publishes a controversial book.

Her husband and daughter Agnieszka decide to rebelliously run away from home. They agree to visit Piotru? who lives a comfortable life with his wife Marlena first. After that they embark on a journey into the unknown, which will lead to yet another unforgettable finale!

Reviews

Miszmasz czyli Kogel Mogel 3 Cast

Grazyna Blecka-Kolska

Grazyna Blecka-Kolska headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Miszmasz czyli Kogel Mogel 3

Monika Dryl

Monika Dryl headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Miszmasz czyli Kogel Mogel 3

Mayu Gralinska Sakai

Mayu Gralinska Sakai headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Miszmasz czyli Kogel Mogel 3

Aleksandra Hamkalo

Aleksandra Hamkalo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Miszmasz czyli Kogel Mogel 3

Joanna Jarmolowicz

Joanna Jarmolowicz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Miszmasz czyli Kogel Mogel 3

Ewa Kasprzyk

Ewa Kasprzyk headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Miszmasz czyli Kogel Mogel 3

Last update was at 08:22 6th March 2019