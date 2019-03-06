Miszmasz czyli Kogel Mogel 3

Movie Synopsis:

The film's main protagonist, Kasia, still lives in the village of Brzózki and fights off her unwanted suitor, Staszek Kolasa. Her son Marcin unexpectedly returns to Poland and trouble finds him right away.



The young man comes up with an idea for an unusual business enterprise... Subsequently, the Wola?ski family faces a sudden crisis. Mrs Wola?ska, a famous sex coach and a celebrity, publishes a controversial book.



Her husband and daughter Agnieszka decide to rebelliously run away from home. They agree to visit Piotru? who lives a comfortable life with his wife Marlena first. After that they embark on a journey into the unknown, which will lead to yet another unforgettable finale!