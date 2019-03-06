* × Change Settings

Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 21st March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2019
In 61 cinemas on Thursday 21st March 2019

Starring:

Brandi Carlile, Kris Kristofferson and Joni Mitchell

Genre:

Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A birthday tribute concert for Joni Mitchell performed in Los Angeles.

Reviews

Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration Cast

