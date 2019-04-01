* × Change Settings

Monty Python's Life of Brian

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 18th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
?
Monty Python's Life of Brian poster
Contains infrequent strong language, moderate sex references, nudity and comic violence. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Friday 12th April 2019 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 77 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Terry Jones

Written by:

Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin

Starring:

Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Michael Palin, Spike Milligan and George Harrison

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The story of Brian of Nazareth, born on the same day as Jesus of Nazareth, who takes a different path in life that leads to the same conclusion. Brian joins a political resistance movement aiming to get the Romans out of Judea. Brian scores a victory of sorts when he manages to paint political slogans on an entire wall in the city of Jerusalem. The movement is not very effective but somehow Brian becomes a prophet and gathers his own following. His fate is sealed however and he lives a very short life.

Reviews

Monty Python's Life of Brian Cast

Graham Chapman

Graham Chapman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Monty Python's Life of Brian

John Cleese

John Cleese headshot

Date of Birth:

27 October 1939

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 5" (1.96 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Monty Python's Life of Brian

Terry Gilliam

Terry Gilliam headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Monty Python's Life of Brian

Eric Idle

Eric Idle headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Monty Python's Life of Brian

Terry Jones

Terry Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Monty Python's Life of Brian

Michael Palin

Michael Palin headshot

Date of Birth:

5 May 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Monty Python's Life of Brian

Spike Milligan

Spike Milligan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Monty Python's Life of Brian

George Harrison

George Harrison headshot

Date of Birth:

25 February 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Monty Python's Life of Brian

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:58 1st April 2019