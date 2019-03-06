* × Change Settings

A Great Day in Paris

Manchester International Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 10th March 2019
new A Great Day in Paris poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

At Manchester International Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Michka Saal

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A Great Day in Paris is a 10-year project documenting Ricky Ford's gathering of 75 respected American jazz musicians living in France. It centers around the recreation of a celebrated photo by Art Kane but on the steps of Montmartre.

The film gives an insight into what influenced these musicians with stories of their past as well their own reasons as to why they moved to France. Discussing racial issues, what it was like working as a musician 50 years ago and exploring the question of artistic exile.

A Great Day in Paris showcases these peoples' passion for music and their bonds of friendship cemented over the transmission of ancient knowledge.

Reviews

Recommendations

