Behind the White Glasses Dietro gli occhiali bianchi

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 10th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2019
?
new Behind the White Glasses poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 10th March 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Valerio Ruiz

Written by:

Valerio Ruiz

Produced by:

Leonardo Recalcati, Valerio Ruiz and Wanda Terraneo

Starring:

Lina Wertmüller, John Simon, Massimo Wertmüller, Masolino D'Amico, Domenico De Masi, Piero Tosi, Giancarlo Giannini, Martin Scorsese, Isa Danieli, Piera Degli Esposti, Sophia Loren, Roberto Herlitzka, Harvey Keitel and Rutger Hauer

Genres:

Biography, Documentary

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A spotlight on Italian maestro Lina Wertmüller, the visionary and groundbreaking Italian writer-director who worked side by side with Federico Fellini and went on to make more than 30 films becoming the first woman ever to receive Academy Award nominations for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Foreign Film. A career tribute documenting her 50th anniversary in film enriched with interviews from many internationally renowned artists and critics.

Behind the White Glasses Cast

Lina Wertmüller

Lina Wertmüller headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Behind the White Glasses

John Simon

John Simon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Behind the White Glasses

Massimo Wertmüller

Massimo Wertmüller headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Behind the White Glasses

Masolino D'Amico

Masolino D'Amico headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Behind the White Glasses

Domenico De Masi

Domenico De Masi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Behind the White Glasses

Piero Tosi

Piero Tosi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Behind the White Glasses

Giancarlo Giannini

Giancarlo Giannini headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Notti magicheBehind the White Glasses

Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese headshot

Date of Birth:

17 November 1942

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Behind the White Glasses

Isa Danieli

Isa Danieli headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Behind the White Glasses

Piera Degli Esposti

Piera Degli Esposti headshot

Date of Birth:

12 March 1938

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Behind the White Glasses

Sophia Loren

Sophia Loren headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Behind the White Glasses

Roberto Herlitzka

Roberto Herlitzka headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Notti magicheBehind the White Glasses

Harvey Keitel

Harvey Keitel headshot

Date of Birth:

13 May 1939

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Behind the White Glasses

Rutger Hauer

Rutger Hauer headshot

Date of Birth:

23 January 1944

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Behind the White GlassesSamsonThe Sisters Brothers

