Tobol

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2019
Current Status:complete

In 2 cinemas on Friday 8th March 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 9th March 2019.

Directed by:

Igor Zaytsev

Written by:

Aleksey Ivanov and Aleksey Permyakov

Starring:

Andrey Burkovskiy, Erkebulan Dairov, Evgeniy Dyatlov, Dmitriy Dyuzhev, Aleksandr Lazarev and Yuliya Makarova

Genres:

Drama, History

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)
