Song of Lahore

Salaam Pakistan Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 10th March 2019
Directed by:

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Andy Schocken

Produced by:

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Andy Schocken

Starring:

Najaf Ali, Rafiq Ahmed, Saleem Khan, Asad Ali, Muhammad Zia ul-Haq and Izzat Majeed

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

Urdu

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Song of Lahore examines the lives and the cultural heritage of Pakistan's classical musicians, and asks whether there is still room for them in a society roiled by social and religious upheaval. After toiling in obscurity for years, an innovative album leads Sachal Studios to international acclaim, and a triumphant concert with Wynton Marsalis and his orchestra at Jazz at Lincoln Center. This feature length documentary by Academy Award winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Andy Schocken follows their dramatic journey, and asks if they will ever find an audience at home.

Song of Lahore Cast

Najaf Ali

