* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Tonight, At the Movies Kon'ya, romansu gekijô de

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 12th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2019
?
new Tonight, At the Movies poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 12th March 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Hideki Takeuchi

Written by:

Keisuke Uyama

Starring:

Haruka Ayase, Kentarô Sakaguchi, Akira Emoto, Tsubasa Honda, Anna Ishibashi and Gô Katô

Genres:

Fantasy, Romance

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 49 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

2017. An old man being treated in a hospital is always clinging to what appears to be a screenplay for a film. When a young nurse, Amane, asks him, "What's it about?" he bashfully begins to tell the story. "It's a magical tale of a young man..." 1960. Makino Kenji is an Assistant Director at a film studio. He dreams of one day becoming a director, but all he does now is run errands. Kenji's outlet and secret pleasure is watching his favorite old romantic movie at the theater - an old black and white treasure that only showed for a brief period before being cancelled.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Tonight, At the Movies is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Tonight, At the Movies.

Tonight, At the Movies Cast

Haruka Ayase

Haruka Ayase headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tonight, At the Movies

Kentarô Sakaguchi

Kentarô Sakaguchi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tonight, At the Movies

Akira Emoto

Akira Emoto headshot

Date of Birth:

3 November 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tonight, At the Movies

Tsubasa Honda

Tsubasa Honda headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tonight, At the Movies

Anna Ishibashi

Anna Ishibashi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tonight, At the Movies

Gô Katô

Gô Katô headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tonight, At the Movies

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 16:22 9th March 2019