2017. An old man being treated in a hospital is always clinging to what appears to be a screenplay for a film. When a young nurse, Amane, asks him, "What's it about?" he bashfully begins to tell the story. "It's a magical tale of a young man..." 1960. Makino Kenji is an Assistant Director at a film studio. He dreams of one day becoming a director, but all he does now is run errands. Kenji's outlet and secret pleasure is watching his favorite old romantic movie at the theater - an old black and white treasure that only showed for a brief period before being cancelled.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Tonight, At the Movies
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Tonight, At the Movies
3 November 1948
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Tonight, At the Movies
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Tonight, At the Movies
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Tonight, At the Movies
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Tonight, At the Movies