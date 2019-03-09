Tonight, At the Movies

Movie Synopsis:

2017. An old man being treated in a hospital is always clinging to what appears to be a screenplay for a film. When a young nurse, Amane, asks him, "What's it about?" he bashfully begins to tell the story. "It's a magical tale of a young man..." 1960. Makino Kenji is an Assistant Director at a film studio. He dreams of one day becoming a director, but all he does now is run errands. Kenji's outlet and secret pleasure is watching his favorite old romantic movie at the theater - an old black and white treasure that only showed for a brief period before being cancelled.