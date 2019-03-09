* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World

Human Rights Watch Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 14th March 2019
new Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Human Rights Watch Film Festival. Show listing.

Written by:

Hans Pool

Produced by:

Bruno Felix and Femke Wolting

Starring:

Eliot Higgins, Alexa Koenig, Timmi Allen, Aidan White, Jay Rosen and Wilbert Paulissen

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World explores the promise of open source investigation, taking viewers inside the exclusive world of the "citizen investigative journalist" collective known as Bellingcat. In cases ranging from the MH17 disaster to the poisoning of a Russian spy in the United Kingdom, the Bellingcat team's quest for truth will shed light on the fight for journalistic integrity in the era of fake news and alternative facts.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World.

Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World Cast

Eliot Higgins

Eliot Higgins headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World

Alexa Koenig

Alexa Koenig headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World

Timmi Allen

Timmi Allen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World

Aidan White

Aidan White headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World

Jay Rosen

Jay Rosen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World

Wilbert Paulissen

Wilbert Paulissen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 16:22 9th March 2019